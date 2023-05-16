GAM investor group says intends to boost stake beyond 10%

ZURICH, May 16 (Reuters) - An investor group holding over 8% of GAM Holding AGGAMH.S said on Tuesday it has notified Swiss regulators about its intention to increase its stake in the asset manager beyond 10%.

The group earlier this month signalled it was considering rejecting the recent takeover offer for GAM made by Liontrust.

The group, comprising of NewGAMe SA and Bruellan, has criticised a lack of a cash offer and said the transaction proposed by Liontrust was subject to significant execution contingencies.

(Reporting by Tomasz Janowski)

