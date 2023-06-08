News & Insights

GAM investor group calls for extraordinary meeting to change board

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

June 08, 2023 — 01:40 am EDT

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, June 8 (Reuters) - Swiss asset manager GAM has been sent a request from an investor group holding just under 10% of shares to hold an extraordinary general meeting, GAM and the investor group said on Thursday.

The investor group comprised of Newgame SA and Bruellan SA has called for the meeting "to revoke GAM's incumbent board and elect a new one with a clear plan to turnaround the business," the investor group said in a statement.

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Tom Hogue)

