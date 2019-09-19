GAM Investments names investment manager for global credit team

Contributor
C Nivedita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

GAM Investments has named Florian Komac as investment manager for its global credit team, the Zurich-based asset manager said on Thursday.

Komac will be based in Zurich, and will report to Jack Flaherty in New York, the company said.

He was most recently a portfolio manager focusing on corporate credit at AXA XL (formerly XL Catlin) in New York.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

