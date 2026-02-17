GAM Holding CFO Richard McNamara To Step Down; Gerhard Lohmann Named Successor

(RTTNews) - GAM Holding AG (GMHLF, GAM.SW), an asset management holding company, on Tuesday said Group Chief Financial Officer Richard McNamara will step down at the end of April 2026 to take on a new role within the asset management industry.

Gerhard Lohmann will join the company on February 17 and assume the role of Group CFO on March 26.

Lohmann will also become a member of the Group Management Board based in Zurich.

Lohmann previously held senior roles at Credit Suisse and Swiss Re.

GAM Holding is currently trading 2.01% higher at $0.1270 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

