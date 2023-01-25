GAM expects a net loss of around $336 mln for 2022

January 25, 2023 — 01:22 am EST

ZURICH, Jan 25 (Reuters) - GAM GAMH.S expects to report a net loss after tax of approximately 309.9 million Swiss francs ($335.83 million) for the full year 2022, after experiencing negative asset flows, the Swiss asset manager said on Wednesday.

The group said it also expects to report an underlying pre-tax loss of approximately 42.8 million Swiss francs ($46.4 million).

"2022 was a challenging year with our financial results seeing the impact from a market-led decline in our assets under management," GAM's chairman David Jacob said.

The company also announced it has moved the date of its full-year 2022 results presentation to April 25, 2023.

($1 = 0.9228 Swiss francs)

