GAM Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/4/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/4/22, General American Investors Inc (Symbol: GAM) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $0.50, payable on 2/18/22. As a percentage of GAM's recent stock price of $42.24, this dividend works out to approximately 1.18%, so look for shares of General American Investors Inc to trade 1.18% lower — all else being equal — when GAM shares open for trading on 2/4/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GAM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.18% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GAM's low point in its 52 week range is $37.02 per share, with $46.7485 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.24.

In Wednesday trading, General American Investors Inc shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

