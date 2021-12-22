GAM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of General American Investors Inc (Symbol: GAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.12, changing hands as high as $43.31 per share. General American Investors Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GAM's low point in its 52 week range is $35.8927 per share, with $46.7485 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.