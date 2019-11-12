US Markets

GAM appoints former BlackRock exec as Chief Operating Officer

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

GAM Investments has appointed former BlackRock executive Steve Rafferty as its new chief operating officer, the Swiss asset manager said on Tuesday.

ZURICH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - GAM Investments GAMH.S has appointed former BlackRock BLK.N executive Steve Rafferty as its new chief operating officer, the Swiss asset manager said on Tuesday.

Rafferty spent 16 years BlackRock, most recently as global COO for the fixed income division, where he was responsible for the operating integrity of the $2 trillion fixed income business, GAM said.

His appointment is effective Nov. 4.

(Reporting by John Revill)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular