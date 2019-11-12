GAM appoints former BlackRock exec as Chief Operating Officer

ZURICH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - GAM Investments GAMH.S has appointed former BlackRock BLK.N executive Steve Rafferty as its new chief operating officer, the Swiss asset manager said on Tuesday.

Rafferty spent 16 years BlackRock, most recently as global COO for the fixed income division, where he was responsible for the operating integrity of the $2 trillion fixed income business, GAM said.

His appointment is effective Nov. 4.

(Reporting by John Revill)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.