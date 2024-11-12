Galway Metals Raises $5.4M in Private Placement

Galway Metals (TSE:GWM) has released an update.

Galway Metals Inc. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising over $5.4 million through the issuance of flow-through shares and units. The funds will be allocated to Canadian exploration expenses related to its projects in Atlantic Canada and Quebec, highlighting the company’s strategic focus on significant gold districts.

For further insights into TSE:GWM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.