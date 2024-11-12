News & Insights

Galway Metals Raises $5.4M in Private Placement

November 12, 2024 — 09:02 pm EST

Galway Metals (TSE:GWM) has released an update.

Galway Metals Inc. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising over $5.4 million through the issuance of flow-through shares and units. The funds will be allocated to Canadian exploration expenses related to its projects in Atlantic Canada and Quebec, highlighting the company’s strategic focus on significant gold districts.

