$GALT stock is up 40% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GALT stock has now risen 40% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,406,049 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GALT:
$GALT Insider Trading Activity
$GALT insiders have traded $GALT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GALT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOEL LEWIS (President and CEO) sold 56,000 shares for an estimated $49,610
- JACK W CALLICUTT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $35,492
- KHURRAM JAMIL (Chief Medical Officer) sold 13,654 shares for an estimated $12,044
- KARY ELDRED purchased 13,469 shares for an estimated $11,044
- RICHARD A. JR. ZORDANI purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $8,164
- KEVIN D FREEMAN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $8,134
- HAROLD H. SHLEVIN purchased 6,500 shares for an estimated $7,539
$GALT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $GALT stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 236,980 shares (-14.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $289,115
- Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD added 235,192 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $286,934
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 123,047 shares (+91.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,117
- CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC. removed 115,488 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $140,895
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 74,047 shares (-30.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,337
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 54,899 shares (+2.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,976
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 54,889 shares (+244.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,964
