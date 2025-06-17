$GALT stock is up 40% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GALT stock has now risen 40% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,406,049 of trading volume.

$GALT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GALT:

$GALT insiders have traded $GALT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GALT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOEL LEWIS (President and CEO) sold 56,000 shares for an estimated $49,610

JACK W CALLICUTT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $35,492

KHURRAM JAMIL (Chief Medical Officer) sold 13,654 shares for an estimated $12,044

KARY ELDRED purchased 13,469 shares for an estimated $11,044

RICHARD A. JR. ZORDANI purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $8,164

KEVIN D FREEMAN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $8,134

HAROLD H. SHLEVIN purchased 6,500 shares for an estimated $7,539

$GALT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $GALT stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

