Galp's Sines refinery to shut down for two months

Credit: REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

September 18, 2023 — 05:33 am EDT

LISBON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Portugal's 226,000-barrels-per-day Sines refinery, owned by Galp Energia GALP.LS, will shut down for two months between October and November for planned maintenance, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

The refinery, south of the capital Lisbon, is the only one in Portugal.

The spokesperson said that "the scheduled shutdown is expected to last for two months between October and November and the shutdown will be done in a phased manner".

