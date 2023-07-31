News & Insights

Galp's second-quarter earnings fall on oil prices, Angola assets

July 31, 2023 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by Andrei Khalip for Reuters

LISBON, July 31 (Reuters) - Portugal's Galp Energia GALP.LS posted on Monday a 3% drop in second-quarter adjusted net profit from a year ago and said its core earnings fell 26%, reflecting the sale of Angolan upstream assets and lower oil and gas prices.

Net income slipped to 258 million euros while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totalled 916 million euros. The adjustments reflect changes in Galp's stocks of crude.

The company maintained its outlook for the full year, which includes adjusted EBITDA of 3.2 billion euros.

