Galp raises dividend, launches buy-back after jump in Q4 net profit

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Portuguese oil and gas company Galp Energia GALP.LS on Monday raised its dividend payout and announced a share buyback after higher crude prices boosted its adjusted fourth-quarter net profit.

The company said it would propose a dividend of 0.5 euros per share for 2021, up from 0.35 euros paid the previous year, and launch a 150 million euro ($170.55 million) share buyback.

It will then raise the dividend by 4% per year and carry out further buybacks with the aim of distributing up to one third of its adjusted operating cash flow (OCF), which rose 49% to 1.85 billion euros for the full 2021 year.

"Galp is building a distinctive investor value proposition, based on strong growth, a superior pace of decarbonisation and attractive shareholder distributions," Chief Executive Andy Brown said in a statement.

Galp posted an adjusted net income of 130 million euros in the fourth quarter, more than 40 times more than the 3 million euros reported in same period of 2020, although below the 153 million euros expected by 22 analysts polled by the company.

Shares slipped 0.3% to 9.97 euros in early Lisbon trading.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 57% to 644 million euros, again missing the average forecast of 655 million.

Its upstream adjusted EBITDA rose 86% to 593 million euros, reflecting an 80% rise in Brent prices < LCOc1> to $79.8 in the quarter, while its share of oil and gas production from projects in which it has a stake, mainly in Brazil, rose 2% to 124,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Galp's refining margin rose to $5.60 a barrel in the October-December period, compared to $1.6 a year earlier, but it was hampered by 20 days of hydrocracker maintenance at its Sines refinery and an an unplanned furnace shutdown for most of the quarter.

For the full year, Galp swung to a net income of 457 million euros from a loss of 42 million euros in 2020, while EBITDA increased 48% to 2.32 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8796 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, editing by Inti Landauro, Kirsten Donovan)

((sergio.goncalves@thomsonreuters.com; +351213509204; Reuters Messaging: sergio.goncalves.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.