Galp raises dividend, launches buy-back after jump in Q4 net profit

LISBON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Portuguese oil and gas company Galp Energia GALP.LS on Monday raised its dividend payout and announced a share buyback after higher crude prices boosted its adjusted fourth-quarter net profit.

The company said it would propose a dividend of 0.5 euros per share for 2021, up from 0.35 euros paid the previous year, and launch a 150 million euro ($170.55 million) share buy-back.

Galp posted an adjusted net income of 130 million euros in the fourth quarter, more than 40 times more than the 3 million euros reported in same period of 2020, although below the 153 million euros expected by 22 analysts polled by the company.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 57% to 644 million euros, again missing the average forecast of 655 million.

Its upstream adjusted EBITDA rose 86% to 593 million euros, reflecting an 80% rise in Brent prices < LCOc1> to $79.8 in the quarter, as energy demand recovered from the pandemic-related slump.

Its share of oil and gas production from projects in which it has a stake, mainly in Brazil, rose 2% in the fourth quarter to 124,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Net profit and EBITDA has been adjusted to reflect changes in the company's stocks of crude.

($1 = 0.8796 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, editing by Inti Landauro, Kirsten Donovan)

((sergio.goncalves@thomsonreuters.com; +351213509204; Reuters Messaging: sergio.goncalves.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.