Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (GLPEY) Price Target Decreased by 11.64% to 10.31

The average one-year price target for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:GLPEY) has been revised to $10.31 / share. This is a decrease of 11.64% from the prior estimate of $11.67 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.79 to a high of $14.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.92% from the latest reported closing price of $10.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLPEY is 0.01%, an increase of 13.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.66% to 59K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 29K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLPEY by 6.50% over the last quarter.

Principal Street Partners holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLPEY by 15.94% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 17.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLPEY by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares.

