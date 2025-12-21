Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEF) Price Target Decreased by 14.56% to 20.32

The average one-year price target for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCPK:GLPEF) has been revised to $20.32 / share. This is a decrease of 14.56% from the prior estimate of $23.78 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.32 to a high of $27.62 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.58% from the latest reported closing price of $20.44 / share.

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galp Energia, SGPS. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 7.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLPEF is 0.25%, an increase of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.69% to 124,766K shares.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 12,209K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,228K shares , representing an increase of 16.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLPEF by 9.02% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 9,010K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,328K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLPEF by 11.06% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 6,974K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,170K shares , representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLPEF by 21.81% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 6,821K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,722K shares , representing an increase of 16.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLPEF by 32.17% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 6,281K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

