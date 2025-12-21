Galp Energia, SGPS (ENXTLS:GALP) Price Target Decreased by 11.91% to 17.77

The average one-year price target for Galp Energia, SGPS (ENXTLS:GALP) has been revised to €17.77 / share. This is a decrease of 11.91% from the prior estimate of €20.17 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €15.15 to a high of €24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.15% from the latest reported closing price of €14.20 / share.

Galp Energia, SGPS Maintains 3.80% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.80%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galp Energia, SGPS. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 7.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GALP is 0.25%, an increase of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.69% to 124,766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 12,209K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,228K shares , representing an increase of 16.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GALP by 9.02% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 9,010K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,328K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GALP by 11.06% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 6,974K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,170K shares , representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GALP by 21.81% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 6,821K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,722K shares , representing an increase of 16.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GALP by 32.17% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 6,281K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

