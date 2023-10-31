Galp Energia Sgps - ADR (GLPEY) Price Target Increased by 5.39% to 7.81

The average one-year price target for Galp Energia Sgps - ADR (OTC:GLPEY) has been revised to 7.81 / share. This is an increase of 5.39% from the prior estimate of 7.41 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.80 to a high of 10.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.51% from the latest reported closing price of 7.62 / share.

Galp Energia Sgps - ADR Declares $0.15 Dividend

On August 17, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.29 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 28, 2023 received the payment on September 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $7.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.82%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galp Energia Sgps - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLPEY is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 91.92% to 37K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 23K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 54.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLPEY by 216.98% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

