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Galp Energia Reports Swings To Loss In Q1 2026

April 27, 2026 — 01:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (GLPEF) reported first-quarter 2026 results on Monday, demonstrating improved operational performance across key metrics.

The Portuguese energy company, operating in the oil and gas exploration, production, refining, and distribution sector, generated revenue of 5.04 billion euros, representing a 5 percent increase from 4.81 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025.

The company posted adjusted net income of 272 million euros, increasing 41 percent compared to 192 million euros in the prior-year period, driven by stronger operating performance.

On a reported basis, however, Galp recorded a net loss a 111 million euros, compared with a profit of 362 million euros in the same quarter last year.

GLPEF is currently trading at $22.34, up $0.54 or 2.48 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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