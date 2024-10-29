Galp Energia price target lowered to EUR 20 from EUR 22 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Galp Energia (GLPEY) to EUR 20 from EUR 22 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
