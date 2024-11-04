Galp Energia price target lowered to EUR 15.50 from EUR 16.50 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Galp Energia (GLPEY) to EUR 15.50 from EUR 16.50 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.

