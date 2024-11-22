Galp Energia initiated with a Buy at Berenberg

Berenberg initiated coverage of Galp Energia (GLPEY) with a Buy rating and EUR 21 price target The firm says the company’s recent discovery offshore Namibia will support long-term growth.

