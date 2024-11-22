Galp Energia initiated with a Buy at Berenberg

Berenberg initiated coverage of Galp Energia (GLPEY) with a Buy rating and EUR 21 price target The firm says the company’s recent discovery offshore Namibia will support long-term growth.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on GLPEY:
- Galp Energia price target lowered to EUR 15.50 from EUR 16.50 at Morgan Stanley
- Galp Energia upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Grupo Santander
- Galp Energia price target lowered to EUR 20 from EUR 22 at Barclays
- Galp Energia price target lowered to EUR 19 from EUR 20 at JPMorgan
- Galp Energia price target lowered to EUR 16.50 from EUR 17.50 at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.