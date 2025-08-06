Is Galp Energia (GLPEY) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Galp Energia SGPS SA (GLPEY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Galp Energia SGPS SA is one of 241 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Galp Energia SGPS SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLPEY's full-year earnings has moved 10.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, GLPEY has returned 14.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 3% on average. As we can see, Galp Energia SGPS SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Talen Energy Corporation (TLN). The stock is up 90.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Talen Energy Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Galp Energia SGPS SA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.4% so far this year, so GLPEY is performing better in this area.

Talen Energy Corporation, however, belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #147. The industry has moved +35.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Galp Energia SGPS SA and Talen Energy Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

