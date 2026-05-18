Is Galp Energia (GLPEY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Galp Energia (GLPEY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GLPEY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that GLPEY has a P/B ratio of 2.21. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GLPEY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.70. GLPEY's P/B has been as high as 2.49 and as low as 1.66, with a median of 2.17, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that GLPEY has a P/CF ratio of 6.50. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. GLPEY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.15. Over the past 52 weeks, GLPEY's P/CF has been as high as 7.00 and as low as 5.03, with a median of 6.27.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Galp Energia's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, GLPEY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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Galp Energia SGPS SA (GLPEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.