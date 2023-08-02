Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Price Target Increased by 300.00% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) has been revised to 4.08 / share. This is an increase of 300.00% from the prior estimate of 1.02 dated December 22, 2022.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 254.78% from the latest reported closing price of 1.15 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galmed Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 21.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLMD is 0.00%, a decrease of 64.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.00% to 2,138K shares. The put/call ratio of GLMD is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Bvf holds 1,348K shares representing 65.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares, representing a decrease of 29.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLMD by 42.76% over the last quarter.
DLHAX - Delaware Healthcare Fund holds 306K shares representing 14.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Millennium Management holds 132K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 13.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLMD by 22.61% over the last quarter.
Citadel Advisors holds 41K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Western Wealth Management holds 30K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLMD by 99.86% over the last quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage drug development biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Its lead compound, Aramchol™, a backbone drug candidate for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis is currently in a Phase 3 registrational study.It is also collaborating with the Hebrew University in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide and plan to initiate a first in human study by the first quarter of 2021.
