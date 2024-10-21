News & Insights

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Amends Equity Purchase Agreement

October 21, 2024 — 04:48 pm EDT

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) has released an update.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has amended its Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with YA II PN, LTD., allowing the company to issue and sell up to $20 million of its ordinary shares. This strategic move aims to enhance financial flexibility and could attract investor interest by providing a clearer pathway for capital infusion. The amendment underscores Galmed’s commitment to strengthening its financial standing while maintaining investor confidence.

