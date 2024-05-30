News & Insights

Galmed Pharma Reports Q1 2024 Financials

May 30, 2024 — 05:29 pm EDT

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) has released an update.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported a condensed consolidated financial overview for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024, highlighting a net loss of $1,275 thousand, a decrease in total assets from $16,629 thousand to $14,521 thousand, and a slight comprehensive loss. The report also indicates a reduction in both research and development, as well as general and administrative expenses compared to the previous year.

