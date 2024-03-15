Galmed Granted European Patent For Use Of Aramchol-Resmetirom To Treat NASH/MASH, Liver Fibrosis

(RTTNews) - Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) announced the grant of a European patent related to the use of a combination of Aramchol and Resmetirom for the treatment of NASH/MASH and liver fibrosis. The company said the patent was granted in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom and the approval of the patent in the United States and other countries is pending.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Aramchol for liver and fibro-inflammatory diseases.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals are up 40% in pre-market trade on Friday.

