Galmed files to sell 1M shares of common stock for holders

16:22 EDT Galmed (GLMD) files to sell 1M shares of common stock for holders
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GLMD:
- Galmed Reports Breakthrough in MASH Treatment
- Galmed reports one-year results from global Phase 3 trial of Aramchol
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Calls for Capital Increase Vote
- Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today
- Galmed trading resumes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.