Galmed: New Data Reinforces Expansion Of Aramchol's Clinical Development To Additional Indications

(RTTNews) - Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) reported results showing significant effects of Aramchol in pre-clinical model of both lung and gastrointestinal fibrosis. The company said treatment with Aramchol resulted in statistically significant fibrosis improvement in a validated bleomycin model of lung fibrosis, comparable to Pirfenidone which is the gold standard treatment. Statistically significant improvements were also noticed in a validated DSS model of inflammatory bowel disease.

"I am excited with today's news showing that established data about the role of SCD1 in lipid metabolism and fibrosis in the liver, is being replicated in other organs," said Allen Baharaff, CEO of Galmed.

