Markets
NDLS

Galloway Capital Partners Acquires Minority Stake In Noodles & Company For Undisclosed Sum

December 03, 2025 — 08:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Investment firm Galloway Capital Partners, LLC, Wednesday announced the acquisition of a 6.01 percent stake in fast-casual restaurant Noodles & Company (NDLS). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Following the acquisition, the company believes that Noodles' shares are materially undervalued and that management and the Board should take decisive steps to enhance shareholder value.

The company's Chief Investment Officer Bruce Galloway suggested the sale of approximately 200 restaurants to raise roughly $60 million in proceeds, which would allow Noodles to pay off its high-cost debt.

Galloway added, "Our focus is on partnering constructively with management to drive performance and unlock shareholder value."

In the pre-market hours, NDLS is trading at $0.82, up 2.84 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NDLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.