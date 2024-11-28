Galliford Try Secures Strong Shareholder Support in 2024 AGM

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.
Galliford Try Holdings PLC announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. This includes re-elections of key board members and approvals on financial matters, highlighting stability and investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction. The construction group’s performance and governance have evidently resonated well with its shareholders.
