Galliford Try Secures Major London Construction Contracts

December 03, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.

Galliford Try, a prominent UK construction group, has secured two significant commercial contracts in London valued at £87 million. The projects include a £53 million redevelopment on Sloane Street and a £34 million self-storage facility in Wapping, showcasing the company’s strength in delivering complex urban projects. These developments align with Galliford Try’s sustainable growth strategy and bolster its reputation in the commercial sector.

