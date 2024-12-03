Galliford Try Secures Major London Construction Contracts

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Galliford Try, a prominent UK construction group, has secured two significant commercial contracts in London valued at £87 million. The projects include a £53 million redevelopment on Sloane Street and a £34 million self-storage facility in Wapping, showcasing the company’s strength in delivering complex urban projects. These developments align with Galliford Try’s sustainable growth strategy and bolster its reputation in the commercial sector.

For further insights into GB:GFRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.