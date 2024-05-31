News & Insights

Stocks

Galliford Try Reports Share Capital and Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 11:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.

Galliford Try Holdings plc has announced their issued share capital, consisting of 102,720,285 ordinary shares, each with a voting right, effective 31 May 2024. This figure is critical for shareholders to determine notification requirements for changes in share ownership as per Financial Conduct Authority rules. The UK-based construction group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and operates across various sectors in the UK.

For further insights into GB:GFRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.