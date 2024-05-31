Galliford Try Reports Share Capital and Voting Rights

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.

Galliford Try Holdings plc has announced their issued share capital, consisting of 102,720,285 ordinary shares, each with a voting right, effective 31 May 2024. This figure is critical for shareholders to determine notification requirements for changes in share ownership as per Financial Conduct Authority rules. The UK-based construction group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and operates across various sectors in the UK.

