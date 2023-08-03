Galliford Try (LSE:GFRD) Price Target Increased by 10.15% to 279.31

The average one-year price target for Galliford Try (LSE:GFRD) has been revised to 279.31 / share. This is an increase of 10.15% from the prior estimate of 253.57 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 224.22 to a high of 420.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.12% from the latest reported closing price of 193.80 / share.

Galliford Try Maintains 4.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.54%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galliford Try. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFRD is 0.06%, a decrease of 61.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.88% to 2,990K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 718K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFRD by 16.61% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 646K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares, representing a decrease of 18.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFRD by 9.76% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 636K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFRD by 4.13% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 231K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFRD by 6.63% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 152K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFRD by 4.24% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

