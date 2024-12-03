News & Insights

Stocks

Galliford Try Enhances Value with Share Buyback

December 03, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Galliford Try Holdings has repurchased 6,667 of its own shares at an average price of 374.35 pence as part of its ongoing buyback program, bringing the total number of shares bought back to 623,398. This move decreases the total number of shares in circulation to 103,543,258, which shareholders can use to calculate their voting rights. The buyback reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:GFRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.