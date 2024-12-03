Galliford Try Enhances Value with Share Buyback

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.

Galliford Try Holdings has repurchased 6,667 of its own shares at an average price of 374.35 pence as part of its ongoing buyback program, bringing the total number of shares bought back to 623,398. This move decreases the total number of shares in circulation to 103,543,258, which shareholders can use to calculate their voting rights. The buyback reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

