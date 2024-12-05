News & Insights

Galliford Try Enhances Shareholder Value Through Buyback

December 05, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC has repurchased 30,000 of its shares at a price of 378 pence each as part of its ongoing buyback program, bringing the total shares repurchased to 683,398. This move aims to reduce the number of outstanding shares, enhancing shareholder value. Following this transaction, the company has 103,503,789 ordinary shares in circulation.

