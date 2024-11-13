Galliford Try Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.

Galliford Try Holdings has repurchased 30,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 381 pence as part of its ongoing buyback program, bringing the total shares bought back to 496,731. The company plans to cancel the repurchased shares, impacting the total voting rights, which now stand at 103,635,321 shares. This move is part of Galliford Try’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:GFRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.