Galliford Try Director’s Share Sale Sparks Interest

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.

Galliford Try Holdings has disclosed a significant share transaction involving the sale of 2,300 ordinary shares by Managing Director Mark Baxter, amounting to £8,445.60. This transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange, indicating potential strategic shifts or personal financial decisions within the company’s leadership.

