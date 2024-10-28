Galliford Try Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC has repurchased 30,000 of its ordinary shares at 366 pence each as part of its ongoing buyback programme, bringing the total number of shares bought back to 376,731. The company plans to cancel these shares, leaving 103,743,405 ordinary shares in circulation. This move can impact shareholders’ voting rights and is part of Galliford Try’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

