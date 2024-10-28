Galliford Try Announces Significant Share Transaction

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.

Galliford Try Holdings plc disclosed a significant share transaction involving Kristen Baxter, closely associated with Managing Director Mark Baxter, on the London Stock Exchange. The sale involved 95,000 ordinary shares at an average price of £3.635, totaling £345,350. Galliford Try, a prominent UK construction group, continues to be active in the stock market with this latest transaction.

