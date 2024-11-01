Galliford Try Announces Share Capital Details

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.

Galliford Try Holdings plc, a prominent UK construction group listed on the London Stock Exchange, has announced that its issued share capital comprises 103,657,839 ordinary shares, each with one voting right. This figure is crucial for shareholders and others with notification obligations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

For further insights into GB:GFRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.