Galliford Try Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights

Galliford Try Holdings plc, a UK construction group listed on the London Stock Exchange, reported a total of 103,549,925 ordinary shares in issue as of November 29, 2024, with each share granting one voting right. This information is crucial for shareholders and others with notification obligations to assess changes in their interests in the company.

