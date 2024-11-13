Galliford Try Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Galliford Try (GB:GFRD) has released an update.

Galliford Try Holdings has repurchased 30,000 of its own shares at an average price of 381 pence per share as part of its ongoing buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, leaving a total of 103,635,321 shares in circulation. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital and return value to shareholders.

