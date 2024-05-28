News & Insights

Galleon Gold Sets Course at Shareholders Meeting

Galleon Gold (TSE:GGO) has released an update.

Galleon Gold Corp. has announced the successful election of its director slate and the re-appointment of its independent auditors at its recent Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. The company, which is actively developing the West Cache Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario, will also showcase its progress at the upcoming Canadian Mining Expo. Investors are watching closely as Galleon Gold moves forward with plans for an underground bulk sample and rides the momentum of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment.

