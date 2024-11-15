News & Insights

Galleon Gold Issues Shares for Interest Payment

November 15, 2024 — 04:42 pm EST

Galleon Gold (TSE:GGO) has released an update.

Galleon Gold Corp. has issued 564,796 common shares to satisfy an interest payment on its convertible debentures, impacting insiders and officers involved in a related party transaction. These shares come with a holding period ending March 19, 2025, and the transaction complies with Multilateral Instrument 61-101. Galleon Gold is advancing its West Cache Gold Project with plans for an underground bulk sample.

