Galleon Gold Issues Shares for Interest Payment

Galleon Gold Corp. has issued 564,796 common shares to satisfy an interest payment on its convertible debentures, impacting insiders and officers involved in a related party transaction. These shares come with a holding period ending March 19, 2025, and the transaction complies with Multilateral Instrument 61-101. Galleon Gold is advancing its West Cache Gold Project with plans for an underground bulk sample.

