Galleon Gold to Issue Shares for Debenture Interest

Galleon Gold (TSE:GGO) has released an update.

Galleon Gold Corp. has decided to fulfill its interest payment obligations on convertible debentures by issuing common shares, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. This move involves related party transactions, but exemptions apply as the value of the shares issued does not exceed 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

For further insights into TSE:GGO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.