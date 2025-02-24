News & Insights

Markets
NAVI

Gallant Capital Finalizes Navient's Government Services Acquisition

February 24, 2025 — 01:33 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Navient Corporation (NAVI) announced the completion of the sale of its Government Services business to Gallant Capital Partners.

The company delivers technology-driven outsourced business processing solutions for U.S. federal, state, and local government clients. As a key player in the tolling and parking technology sector, NGS also offers essential services such as call center support, revenue recovery, program management, and payment processing for government agencies.

Navient's Government Services business, now part of the acquisition, encompasses Navient Business Processing Group, Duncan Solutions, Gila, Pioneer Credit Recovery, and Navient BPO. NGS specializes in tech-enabled processing, collections, and record lookups for tolling and parking authorities, as well as outsourced government program management, revenue management, and payment processing solutions. The acquisition includes approximately 1,200 employees.

NAVI is currently trading at $14.1 or 0.57% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NAVI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.