Galipolo to become executive secretary of Brazil's economy ministry -sources

December 13, 2022 — 10:30 am EST

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gabriel Galipolo is set to be appointed as executive secretary of Brazil's Economy Ministry under incoming minister Fernando Haddad, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Haddad, a former Sao Paulo mayor who was tapped by President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva last week as his future economy minister, is expected to make fresh announcements about his team in a press conference later on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day he had a meeting with current Economy Ministry Paulo Guedes - which was also attended by Galipolo, a former chief executive of lender Banco Fator.

According to one of the sources, Galipolo was introduced at the meeting as the future executive secretary.

