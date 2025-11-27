Galileo Strengthens SoFi's Fintech Integration and Growth Path

Since acquiring Galileo Financial Technologies in 2020, SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI has significantly enhanced its fintech backbone by embedding Galileo’s payment-processing and technology capabilities across its expanding ecosystem. Galileo now powers essential functions, including buy now, pay later solutions and AI-driven customer engagement tools, forming a critical layer behind SoFi’s seamless, technology-first user experience.

Being under one corporate structure has opened the door to far deeper integration. SoFi can directly incorporate Galileo’s infrastructure into its product roadmap, avoiding the delays and limitations that come with third-party partnerships. This alignment improves speed to market, operational efficiency, and SoFi’s ability to innovate across digital banking, lending and personal finance.

The relationship also creates a powerful feedback loop. While Galileo supports SoFi’s offerings, it simultaneously gains from SoFi’s scale and user insights, enabling ongoing improvements and expanded capabilities for its broader client base. Ultimately, the acquisition has evolved into a foundational advantage, positioning SoFi as a more vertically integrated fintech platform with tighter control over both its customer experience and the core technology that supports it.

Other Stocks to Watch in Fintech

Block XYZ, Robinhood HOOD and PayPal PYPL are three fintech names to keep on the radar. Block is deepening its ecosystem via Cash App and Square, aiming to unify consumer and merchant services. Robinhood is expanding beyond trading into full-scale financial services, with HOOD users growing steadily. Meanwhile, PayPal is leaning into branded checkout and expanding Venmo’s capabilities. Block, Robinhood and PayPal each face competitive pressure but continue to innovate across digital payment rails and user engagement models.

SOFI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has gained 85% year to date against the industry’s 8% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SOFI trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, well above the industry’s 23.61. It carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOFI’s 2025 earnings has been on the rise over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOFI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

